OCC holds December graduation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were some proud moments for students at OCC om Wednesday as the college held their annual December commencement ceremony.

Among those graduating were members of the weekend college program. It was launched in the fall of last year as a way for people with demanding life schedules to work toward a college degree while taking classes on Friday nights and Saturdays.

Around 330 students received their diplomas!

