OCC hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating on Halloween

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Halloween, Onondaga Community College will host a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to noon at the OCC campus.

The Southwest YMCA and OCC are hosting the event on October 31.

Vehicles can drive around campus, and treats will be handed out. At the parking lot in front of the Southwest YMCA and SRC Arena, there will be a photo booth. Families (and vehicles!) are encouraged to dress up, but don’t forget your mask!

You are asked to register here to ensure there will be enough treats for all.