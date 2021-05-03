OCC hosting Food Truck Frenzy every other Thursday through July

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A wide variety of local food trucks will be returning to the Onondaga Community College campus starting Thursday, May 6.
“Food Truck Frenzy” will be held every other Thursday through July.
The Food Truck Frenzy will benefit the OCC Foundation, which provides funding for student scholarships, programs, and projects, which create partnerships in success for students and the entire community.
The menu of food trucks scheduled for Food Truck Frenzy are as follows:
- May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.: Featuring the Central New York Food Truck Alliance
- Angry Pig BBQ, Elbitas Covina, Bob Barkers, Ma & Pa’s Kettlecorn
- May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m.: Featuring the Syracuse Food Truck Association
- Papa Gallo, Toss & Fire, Driftwood BBQ, Oompa Loompyas, Nikki’s Cupcakes, Silver Street
- June 3 from 4 to 8 p.m.: Featuring the Central New York Food Truck Alliance
- June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m.: Featuring the Syracuse Food Truck Association
- July 1 from 4 to 8 p.m.: Featuring the Central New York Food Truck Alliance
- July 15 from 4 to 8 p.m.: Featuring the Syracuse Food Truck Association