OCC hosting Food Truck Frenzy every other Thursday through July

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A wide variety of local food trucks will be returning to the Onondaga Community College campus starting Thursday, May 6.

“Food Truck Frenzy” will be held every other Thursday through July.

The Food Truck Frenzy will benefit the OCC Foundation, which provides funding for student scholarships, programs, and projects, which create partnerships in success for students and the entire community.

The menu of food trucks scheduled for Food Truck Frenzy are as follows: