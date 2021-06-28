OCC moving to a smoke-free campus July 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning July 1, the campus of Onondaga Community College will start a smoke and tobacco free initiative.

The school announced Monday that smoke, tobacco, and e-cigarettes/electronic aerosol delivery devices will be prohibited from both indoor and outdoor use beginning this Thursday.

“Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in our country. We are dedicated to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for the entire campus community. Being smoke and tobacco free is a significant step in that direction,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

OCC will also prohibit the sale or advertisement of tobacco products on campus.

Students and college employees will be able to access cessation treatment, including counseling and nicotine replacement therapy on campus.