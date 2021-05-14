OCC nursing graduates receive their pins Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCC nursing students received their pins on Friday night.

It’s a symbolic welcoming of newly graduated students with nursing degrees into the nursing profession. Nearly 50 students completed their required coursework either last December or this week. One graduate says it’s worth it.

“I think that I had the same feeling of going in when I first started. I knew that there were risks. Obviously I’m going to be around patients who have something that could be given to me, but ultimately the warrant in need for helping others, I think, surpasses that,” said Ezrielle Tetu, graduate of the OCC Nursing Program.

Across the United States, community colleges produce more than half of all new nurses and other healthcare workers.