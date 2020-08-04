OCC offering instant admit day on Saturday

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College is hosting what it calls an instant to admit day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, prospective students can complete their application, get advised, and register for classes.

If you are interested in taking part you are asked to RSVP through the college’s instant admit day website.

You can participate in the event either through a video chat or over the phone.

The fall semester begins August 31.

Tuition for full-time students is $2,545 per semester.

OCC says it expects about half its classes to be in-person. Other courses are a mix of in-person and online, while others are offered 100% online.

