OCC planning in-person and online classes for Fall 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has submitted its plan for the Fall 2020 semester and released details of how the semester will pan out.

OCC will offer in-person and online classes, beginning on Monday, August 31. On-campus instruction will end before Thanksgiving break, and any activity after Thanksgiving will be done remotely.

“We look forward to welcoming students back this fall in a safe learning environment which will allow them the opportunity to work closely with our outstanding faculty. We’re confident our plan will enable all of us to come together and provide students the education they need to build the future they imagine,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

The changes OCC is making in response to coronavirus are below:

All learning spaces were measured to determine maximum allowable density.

Schedules for labs which require in-person, hands-on learning will be staggered for density purposes, allowing all students the opportunity to receive in-person instruction time from faculty as they normally would.

Some classes will be a combination of in-person and remote. Example: a class with 18 students which meets three days a week may have 6 students in-person Monday, a different 6 students in-person Wednesday, and a different 6 students in-person Friday. Students not in physical attendance will interact with the class and their professor virtually and in real-time. If a student becomes ill, he or she will be able to keep up with classes and coursework from a distance.

Some classes will be delivered entirely remotely—either in real-time or in traditional online formats where students participate on their own schedule.

All residence hall bedrooms will be singles (one student per room). There will be no doubles or triples. Students living in suite-style units will continue to share common spaces in those suites in small, “family-style” groups.

One of the College’s four residence halls will remain empty and reserved for quarantine purposes, if necessary.

Students will move into residence halls during a staggered, four-day period in mid-August. Students will undergo a health screening upon arrival.

Two of the campus’s three entrances will be open and everyone who comes to campus will undergo a brief health screening every day. Students living in residence halls will also be screened daily. Since campus reopened as part of Phase 2, everyone entering campus has been screened daily. Screenings will continue as long as recommended by New York State.

All classroom, residence hall, and campus common areas will be cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis.

OCC will also introduce five new programs in the fall:

Electromechanical: Drone Technology AAS

Geospatial Science and Technology AAS

Health Sciences AS

Sound Recording AS

Health Studies certificate

In addition, OCC says its Box of Books program will return in the fall, and at a lower price. The Box of Books program will, this year, be calculated on a per credit hour basis rather than on the sticker price of the books. The price per credit will be $20.50.

Tuition for full-time students during the 2020-2021 academic year is $2,545 per semester.