OCC planning in-person classes for fall semester, return of sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College will return to in-person classes for the fall semester.

The college says at this point it is unknown if masks or testing will still be part of campus life when the fall semester begins. During February, the college reported it conducted 10,000 COVID-19 tests, and only 13 came back positive, giving the school an infection rate of 0.12%.

OCC says it came to the decision after conducting several focus groups with high school students, teachers, counselors, and parents. “We heard loud and clear that everyone preferred face-to-face instruction. As a result, our faculty members designed our course schedule to be primarily face-to-face. They know what students want and they are extraordinary face-to-face instructors. We’ll continue to offer some courses virtually as we always have to help students manage personal preferences and life circumstances. We’re ready to give college students the experience they deserve,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

OCC will also resume athletic programs in the fall.

Residence hall capacity will be reduced. The college says there will be no triple rooms. All student rooms will either be singles or doubles.

There will be open houses on the campus the week of March 29.

OCC will also have nine new degree programs in the fall of 2021.