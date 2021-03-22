OCC planning in-person classes for fall semester, return of sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College will return to in-person classes for the fall semester.
The college says at this point it is unknown if masks or testing will still be part of campus life when the fall semester begins. During February, the college reported it conducted 10,000 COVID-19 tests, and only 13 came back positive, giving the school an infection rate of 0.12%.
OCC says it came to the decision after conducting several focus groups with high school students, teachers, counselors, and parents. “We heard loud and clear that everyone preferred face-to-face instruction. As a result, our faculty members designed our course schedule to be primarily face-to-face. They know what students want and they are extraordinary face-to-face instructors. We’ll continue to offer some courses virtually as we always have to help students manage personal preferences and life circumstances. We’re ready to give college students the experience they deserve,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.
OCC will also resume athletic programs in the fall.
Residence hall capacity will be reduced. The college says there will be no triple rooms. All student rooms will either be singles or doubles.
There will be open houses on the campus the week of March 29.
OCC will also have nine new degree programs in the fall of 2021.
- Paramedic A.A.S. degree program sponsored jointly with SUNY Upstate Medical University. Students take general education courses at OCC to develop critical thinking and communication skills and complete core math, science, and social science courses. SUNY Upstate delivers emergency medical sciences education and clinical skill development.
- Health Sciences A.S. degree program created in collaboration with SUNY Upstate Medical University. Students will focus their learning in health sciences and general education and then transfer to SUNY Upstate to complete a bachelor’s degree in the well-paying fields of Medical Imaging, Respiratory Therapy, or Radiation Therapy.
- Health Studies Certificate. Students learn how to track the latest trends in the healthcare industry, develop medical vocabulary for documentation, and learn the necessary computer skills needed for medical work. After completing this one-year program students may either begin their career as a health unit coordinator, medical receptionist, or a medical scribe, or continue pursuing a two-year degree in another health-related field.
- Electromechanical: Drone Technology A.A.S. – Students will develop skills in the mechanical and electrical systems involved in drone operation and maintenance. They’ll learn about circuits, structures, and software used in drones and build up the technological skills needed for a career in this exciting STEM field. Successful students can enter the workforce as an electromechanical technician with a specialization in drone repair or apply their fundamental math and science credits toward a four-year degree.
- Geospatial Science & Technology A.A.S. – Think of this as “G.I.S.,” or Geographic Information System Mapping. Students will learn how to operate drones with mapping technology and analyze data collected in the field. Students can go directly into a job as a G.I.S. Technician or Drone Pilot or work in an array of fields that require GIS skills.
- Sound Recording A.S. – Students can transform their love of music into a music production career. They’ll learn how to record, mix, and master music using industry standard equipment and software. Seamless transfer opportunities are available with SUNY Oswego and SUNY Fredonia.
- Creative Writing A.A. -This degree program was created to support the development of creative and entrepreneurial writing. Successful students will be able to transfer seamlessly into four-year programs at SUNY Oswego, SUNY Potsdam, and Le Moyne College.
- New Seamless Pathway With SUNY Polytechnic Institute – Students who earn their associate degree in one of 20 OCC programs will be able to bring all of their credits with them when they enroll in one of 12 affiliated programs at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.