SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Students at Onondaga Community College found out that President Joe Biden would be coming to their campus Thursday to talk about Micron’s historic $100 Billion investment via email when they were told classes would be canceled on Thursday.

The email goes on to invite students to attend a private screening of the invite-only event at Storer Auditorium where a news feed will play President Biden’s remarks. This email confirms that the event hosted by Micron will not be open for the general public to attend.

Students must RSVP to the screening event and are asked to be there by 2pm and remain on campus until 4:30pm. The White House has not released any information regarding a timeline for President Biden’s visit, only sharing that Air Force One will land and depart at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

Onondaga Community College President Dr. Warren Hilton said on Tuesday that some students will be invited to attend the Micron event inside SRC Arena Thursday with many volunteering to help with operations.

“I very rarely would cancel classes but this is one of those historic moments on our campus that I think we want our entire campus even if they can’t be in the venue be able to partake watch it on you know via news outlets, etc and to witness this historic moment with us all in the community.” Dr. Warren Hilton, Onondaga Community College President

OCC students were ecstatic to learn President Biden would be coming to their campus, some even saying they didn’t believe it until they received the email.

“I honestly did not think that he was going to come here.” Noah McCarthy, OCC Student

OCC employees were hard at work Tuesday preparing the SRC Arena inside and outside for President Biden’s visit.

“We are terribly excited about this, we’re excited not just for OCC but for the community at large, what it means for our region and what it means for people who in many instances have seen businesses leave this area and now to see this type of investment is historic,” Dr. Hilton said.

The event marks not only the President’s commitment to community colleges but the key role OCC will play in providing a direct pipeline for Micron’s future employees, an opportunity President Hilton feels grateful for.