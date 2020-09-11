OCC remembers 9-11 victims

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College cancelled its annual ceremony paying tribute to the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks because of concerns over spreading COVID-19.

But the college did want to share with the community that it remembers the victims. The college supplied photos of its memorial efforts today.

  • Sign at the entrance of Onondaga Community College
  • 9=11 Memorial outside Whitney Applied Technology building
  • A red rose adorns plaque at Gordon Student Center honoring class of ’72 alumn Wendy Faulkner who died at the World Trade Center

