OCC remembers 9-11 victims

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College cancelled its annual ceremony paying tribute to the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks because of concerns over spreading COVID-19.
But the college did want to share with the community that it remembers the victims. The college supplied photos of its memorial efforts today.
