OCC remembers 9-11 victims

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College cancelled its annual ceremony paying tribute to the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks because of concerns over spreading COVID-19.

But the college did want to share with the community that it remembers the victims. The college supplied photos of its memorial efforts today.

Sign at the entrance of Onondaga Community College

9=11 Memorial outside Whitney Applied Technology building



A red rose adorns plaque at Gordon Student Center honoring class of ’72 alumn Wendy Faulkner who died at the World Trade Center

