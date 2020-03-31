Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

OCC: Remote learning to continue through end of this semester

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Onondaga Community College Logo OCC_1466785969803.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to help manage the spread of coronavirus, Onondaga Community College will continue the suspension of face-to-face instruction through the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

The decision was made after receiving guidance from SUNY which maintains contact with the Governor’s Office and the State Health Department.

“We know none of our students signed up for this. I can not imagine a more difficult scenario for them to experience success in. Our mission of bettering students’ lives through higher education remains the same. Our students and our faculty have done a remarkable job adapting to the situation. We will continue to work together to help all our students reach the finish line,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

No decision has been made on commencement which is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. in the SRC Arena.

OCC employees whose functions can be performed at a distance working remotely will continue to do so through the end of April.

