OCC students step up in a time of need, dropping off medical supplies

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College is lending a hand and spreading kindness.

On Saturday morning, nursing and surgical students dropped off medical supplies to the Onondaga County Emergency Operations Center.

Below are the items that were donated:

  • 15 cases of surgical gowns (sterile)
  • 25 cases of protective gowns (non-sterile)
  • 4-5 boxes of masks with shields
  • 15 boxes of sterile gloves
  • 19 cases of non-sterile, protective gloves
  • 5 cases of sterile swabs
  • 2 cases of paper masks
  • Hand sanitizer
  • 2 gallons of ethanol

The team at OCC says they ended up with more supplies than they first thought they’d be able to drop off.

“I think we’re just like everyone else when there’s something bad going on. Good people want to do good things and help in any way. So this is our way of contributing and we’re really grateful to be a part of the process,” said Roger Mirabito, Communications Director at Onondaga Community College.

All of the medical materials are in short supply right now and they’ll be handed out by the county emergency team to those who need them.

