OCC Summer 2020 classes will be ‘real-time remote’ and online, available to any student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has opened registration for its Summer 2020 session, which will be done all remotely. There will be no in-person instruction due to the impact of COVID-19.

OCC President, Dr. Casey Crabill, tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s been two months of daily reinvention, which is challenging, interesting, at times frustrating. I’m sitting on campus right now, the campus is empty, that can be very sad.”

Spring semester students are taking finals this week, but the school’s Saturday Commencement has been postponed until August.

This summer, OCC professors will teach students using both a “real-time remote” method and traditional online classes during the summer 2020 session.

Crabill says, “We heard from so many students that they missed the interaction of the classroom, so we thought let’s have a choice for this summer.”‘

Real-time remote classes will happen on set days and times, just as in-person classes would. Professors will teach and interact with students live using web-based technologies.

“If I’m in an online discussion board, I’m reading, and I’m thinking, and I’m writing back, but there’s that delay and I have to wait for the next person to answer. But if I’m in a real-time remote setting and I have a question or comment, I can ask or make that comment and people can respond to me right away, there’s a little bit more immediacy.”

Traditional online classes will be available for students to access at a time that works with their busy schedule.

Crabill says it’s too early to say what the fall semester will look like at OCC.

“All of this will help us become, I think, stronger educators, whether we’re all in a room together, or whether we’re online, or whether we’re in some kind of face to face meeting like you and me right now,” she says.

The schedule for summer classes is as follows:

• Traditional Online Classes Start June 1 (10 weeks long)

• Traditional Online Classes Start June 1 (5 weeks long)

• Real-Time Remote Classes Start June 17 (7 weeks long)

• Traditional Online Classes Start July 6 (5 weeks long)

Prospective students can register for summer classes on the College website.

