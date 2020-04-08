1  of  2
OCC will hold commencement for class of 2020 in August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College announced on Wednesday that it will celebrate the accomplishments of its class of 2020 during an outdoor commencement ceremony on campus Sunday, August 9 at 2 p.m.

The event, originally scheduled to be held inside in May, had to be rescheduled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

An outdoor stage will be erected for the ceremony. Families in attendance will be encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the event on the rolling hills of the OCC campus.

If social distancing remains an issue, the College will alter its plans as necessary and recognize students’ accomplishments at the same date and time on campus.

