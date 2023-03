(WSYR-TV) — March Madness is a lot of sports fans’ favorite time of year, and this year, fans here in the Salt City have one of their own teams to root for. The women of Onondaga Community College are heading off to the NJCAA National Championship Tournament in Rochester, Minnesota.

OCC is seeded 11th and will play their first game this Thursday, March 15 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time versus the 6th seeded Community College of Rhode Island.

Learn more at rochestermnsports.org/events.