Occasional interruptions to NewsChannel 9’s signal on Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Don’t worry, it’s not you, it’s us, if you’re having trouble watching NewsChannel 9 using an antenna.

NewsChannel 9 will see occasional disruptions to our over the air signal on Thursday due to maintenance on our broadcast tower.

This work will not impact cable or satellite reception of NewsChannel 9. Also, if you watch NewsChannel 9 through streaming services your signal will remain uninterrupted.

You can always watch a live stream of NewsChannel 9 newscasts on our website or app.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected