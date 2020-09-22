Occasional interruptions to NewsChannel 9’s signal this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Don’t worry, it’s not you, it’s us, if you’re having trouble watching NewsChannel 9 using an antenna.

NewsChannel 9 will see occasional disruptions to our over the air signal this week due to maintenance on our broadcast tower.

This work will not impact cable or satellite reception of NewsChannel 9. Also, if you watch NewsChannel 9 through streaming services such as Hulu or YouTube TV, your signal will remain uninterrupted.

You can always watch a live stream of NewsChannel 9 newscasts on our website or app.

