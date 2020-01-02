OCC’s ‘Box of Books’ cutting textbook costs nearly 50%; more students urged to use it

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Community College bookstore is busier than usual as the school gears up for the second semester of its highly successful “Box of Books” program.

It’s a convenient way to ensure students have all their textbooks by the first day of classes, and at nearly half the cost.

While the school is pleased with the first semester of the program last fall, they’re urging more students to take advantage of it.

For the Fall 2019 semester, 74% of OCC students had all of their textbooks on the first day of the semester. Also, 1,000 students purchased Chromebooks.

For the Fall 2018 semester, in comparison, only 39% of OCC students had all of their textbooks on the first day of the semester.

OCC is the first public college in the nation to partner with Barnes & Noble College on the “Box of Books” program. It provides students with textbooks and technology at flat rate, with predictable prices.

Anne DeLand, Director of Compliance and Auxilary Services at OCC, tells NewsChannel 9, “Being first is fun, but it wasn’t the driving force of why we did this. Our students were at the center of why we did this.”

Prior to Box of Books, OCC students would spend approximately $600 on books for a single semester. With Box of Books, students pay a flat rate of $21.50 per credit hour. The fixed cost of textbooks for students taking 15 credits is $322.50.

Additionally, as part of Box of Books, students can purchase a Chromebook for just $250. Box of Books allows eligible students to apply financial aid to their textbook and Chromebook purchases.

“I’ve been in the college bookstore business for over 20 years, without a question of a doubt, this is the best things I’ve ever seen for students,” says John Cusick, Store Manager Barnes and Noble College Booksellers at OCC.

How Box of Books Works

Students reserve their Box of Books online.

Students receive a notification telling them their Box of Books is ready for pickup or shipping.

Students return their rented textbooks at the end of the semester.

Finally, OCC’s Box of Books program is one of ten finalists for a national industry award called the Bellwether Award. The category OCC finds itself in is “Instructional Programs and Services.”

The winner will be announced in early February.

Click here for more information on “Box of Books” at OCC.

