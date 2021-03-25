OCC’s mascot in the Elite Eight of SUNY Mascot Madness Competition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College is getting in on the March Madness fun. Their loveable mascot Blaze has made it to the Elite Eight of the SUNY Mascot Madness Competition.

Blaze defeated Orange Community College’s Colt in the first round, and then surprised the oddsmakers with a stunning second-round victory over SUNY Canton’s Roody Roo.

Prior to this year, Blaze had never won a single matchup in the Mascot Madness Competition.

Blaze is now squaring off against Blue the Bluebird from SUNY Empire State College.

Voting is open until 3 p.m. on Monday.