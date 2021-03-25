OCC’s mascot in the Elite Eight of SUNY Mascot Madness Competition

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College is getting in on the March Madness fun. Their loveable mascot Blaze has made it to the Elite Eight of the SUNY Mascot Madness Competition.

Blaze defeated Orange Community College’s Colt in the first round, and then surprised the oddsmakers with a stunning second-round victory over SUNY Canton’s Roody Roo. 

Prior to this year, Blaze had never won a single matchup in the Mascot Madness Competition.

Blaze is now squaring off against Blue the Bluebird from SUNY Empire State College. 

Voting is open until 3 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area