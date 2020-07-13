“Occupy City Hall” protests this week ahead of Mayor Walsh’s decision on people’s agenda

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new chapter of protesters in Central New York is doing what they can to pick up where the group Last Chance for Change left off.

Rebirth SYR is planning a protest Monday and Tuesday outside Syracuse City Hall. They call it “Occupy City Hall”.

Co-founder, Mered Billue said the group hopes to put more pressure on elected officials before Mayor Ben Walsh announces his decision on the people’s agenda on Thursday, July 16. “So on Thursday, we want to make sure that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, they’ve seen us so many times, they know that we’re holding them accountable and that we will be listening.”

“Occupy City Hall” will take place at various times outside of Syracuse City Hall.