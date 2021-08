JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jamesville Beach is open for swimming again.

The Onondaga County Health Department announced the beach is swimmable after water sample results collected Tuesday indicated the algal bloom cleared up.

The beach will be open from noon to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Oneida Shores remains closed to swimming due to bacteria, but the Health Department will be monitoring the lake water daily until bacteria levels reach acceptable standards.