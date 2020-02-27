OCM BOCES holds Adult Education graduation ceremony on Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — It was a proud moment for dozens of students as they graduated from the OCM BOCES Adult Education program.

The graduation ceremony was held at SRC Arena on campus and there were plenty of people in the audience to cheer the graduates on.

Graduates were recognized for their accomplishments in completing their needed coursework.

Those graduating will go on to find careers in multiple fields all across Central New York.

