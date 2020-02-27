OCM BOCES holds Adult Education graduation ceremony on Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
OCM BOCES_3866291007762286299

(WSYR-TV) — It was a proud moment for dozens of students as they graduated from the OCM BOCES Adult Education program.

The graduation ceremony was held at SRC Arena on campus and there were plenty of people in the audience to cheer the graduates on.

Graduates were recognized for their accomplishments in completing their needed coursework.

Those graduating will go on to find careers in multiple fields all across Central New York.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected