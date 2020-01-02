OCRRA Christmas tree recycling begins Thursday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s the new year and it’s time to clean out your Christmas tree, but before you throw it in the dump, consider recycling it!

Starting Thursday, Christmas trees are being accepted at OCRRA’s Amboy and Jamesville compost sites from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost to drop off a tree, just simply remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, stands and plastic bags from trees prior to dropping off at either site.

You have until January 10th to bring in your tree and there is no tree collection on weekends.

Some towns and villages provide tree pick-up. Call your local highway department for more information.

