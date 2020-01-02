OCRRA Christmas tree recycling begins Thursday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s the new year and it’s time to clean out your Christmas tree, but before you throw it in the dump, consider recycling it!
Starting Thursday, Christmas trees are being accepted at OCRRA’s Amboy and Jamesville compost sites from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost to drop off a tree, just simply remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, stands and plastic bags from trees prior to dropping off at either site.
You have until January 10th to bring in your tree and there is no tree collection on weekends.
Some towns and villages provide tree pick-up. Call your local highway department for more information.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Easy Beef Jerky Recipes From The New York Beef Council
- Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson reimburses fan who decided to give away playoff tickets
- Buffalo Mayor encouraging people to wear Bills colors on Friday and Saturday
- Stay away from Nuevo Laredo, officials warn after deadly gun battles
- New Books To Read In The New Year
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App