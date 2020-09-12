OCRRA collects mercury thermostats and thermometers at collection event Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People had a chance to properly dispose of their mercury thermostats and thermometers in Onondaga County Saturday morning.
OCRRA partnered with Covanta, the operator of the Jamesville waste-to-energy facility, to collect thermostats and thermometers containing mercury.
People could stop by the mercury collection event located at 532 State Fair Blvd. from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.
People who brought in a thermometer containing mercury received a mercury-free thermometer in return. Attendees also received a $10 gift card to Lowe’s courtesy of Covanta.
Mercury is a heavy metal that can harm people and animals. Items containing mercury should never be thrown in the trash. Events like this help make sure mercury stays out of the environment.
