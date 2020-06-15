OCRRA opens new and improved Rock Cut Road Transfer Station but only for commercial users

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency is reopening its Rock Cut Road Transfer Station.

The facility had been closed for about a year and a half so OCRRA could meet new New York State DEC regulations.

Those regulations say facilities like Rock Cut Road and Ley Creek Transfer Stations handling larger construction demolition and larger municipal waste, must have everything done inside a building.

Neither facility had operations happening inside. OCRRA decided it would first address the new regulations at the Rock Cut Road Transfer Station.

Kristen Lawton, Public Information Officer at OCRRA, says, “You have noise reduction, litter reduction, you have stormwater improvements as well. So, they’re really great regulations, we’re excited to be offering a better facility to our customers.”

All commercial haulers will now move from Ley Creek to Rock Cut Road.

It started Monday with large scale commercial haulers and small business users that require a scale.

In July commercial flat rate customers can start using Rock Cut Road.

“Ley Creek is the most antiquated of our sites, so coming to Rock Cut Road where it’s not only new buildings we’re talking about dumping within buildings so that means environmentally it’s a much better operation,” Lawton says.

She says the new and improved Rock Cut Road Transfer Station offers a safer traffic pattern and the new automated scale is not only easier to use, but safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residential customers will not be able to use Rock Cut Road and should continue to use the Ley Creek facility.

“We have until 2024 for our permit to make sure all of our operations take place undercover so I want residents to know we don’t anticipate you’re going to be at Ley Creek forever. We are looking for other operations that will be safer and better,” Lawton tells NewsChannel 9.

By August 6 only residential customers will be using Ley Creek.

At that point OCRRA will also shift days of operation for the Ley Creek Transfer Station to only Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

