OCRRA reopens compost sites to residents and commercial customers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCRRA is reopening its compost sites for residents and commercial customers to drop off yard waste and purchase mulch or compost for their landscaping needs.

The Amboy Compost Site will open Monday, May 4 and the Jamesville Compost Site will open on Thursday, May 7.

The opening of the compost sites was delayed to protect residents and essential OCRRA staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

OCRRA now has efforts in place to protect staff and customers.

All customers and staff are required to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and masks must be worn by everyone at all times on site.

OCRRA is also limiting the amount of customers on site at one time.

AMBOY COMPOST SITE 6296 Airport Road, Camillus Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. JAMESVILLE COMPOST SITE 4370 Route 91, Jamesville Thursday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Directions, hours, and pricing are available at: https://ocrra.org/locations/compost-locations/.