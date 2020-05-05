Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

OCRRA reopens compost sites

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCRRA’S compost sites are ready for homeowners and commercial customers to drop off yard waste and buy mulch or compost for landscaping. 

The compost sites were closed longer to protect customers and essential staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. They’ve made some changes to encourage social distancing and limit close contact with others.

The Amboy site, off Airport Road, is open now from Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Jamesville site is opening Thursday and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

A site pass is required to drop off yard waste or food scraps. 

