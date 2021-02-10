OCRRA reopens household toxic drop-off program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCRRA has reopened its household toxic drop-off program for residents by appointment only.

From oil-based paints and pesticides to gasoline and pool chemicals, many household items shouldn’t go in the trash or down the drain. Residents can now schedule an appointment to drop off these items at Miller Environmental off of Hiawatha Boulevard in Syracuse.

OCRRA asks residents to wait until they have at least a box full of toxins ready for drop off before making an appointment. Residents can consider asking friends and neighbors if they have items to bring in for them, too to limit the number of trips taken to dispose of these items. The program is free to residents.

Click here to make an appointment on OCCRA’s website.

After making an appointment an email will be sent to confirm your appointment and give you instructions to prepare your items and how to drop them off.

Business materials are not accepted. Residents of the Town and Village of Skaneateles are NOT eligible for this program as these municipalities are not part of the OCRRA service area.

Not sure how to get rid of an item? Click here to search disposal methods for specific items.

WHAT OCCRA ACCEPTS AS PART OF THE HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD WASTE PROGRAM:

General Items:

Toxic products

Flammable products

Poisonous products

Corrosive products

Auto products:

Antifreeze

Brake fluid

Diesel fuel

Engine degreaser

Gasoline

Transmission fluid

Cleaning Supplies:

Oven cleaner

Drain cleaner

Lye

Toilet bowl cleaner

Floor and furniture polish

Gardening supplies:

Herbicides

Pesticides

Painting Supplies:

Oil-based paints

Stains or finishes

Paint thinner

Turpentine

Brush cleaner

Paint stripper

Wood preservatives

Household Items: