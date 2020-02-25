OCRRA Rock Cut Road Transfer Station project progressing; facility will be for commercial customers only

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The work continues on the renovation and expansion of OCRRA’s Rock Cut Road Transfer Station, which has been closed since January of 2019.

OCRRA expects the facility will be back open later this year, but will only be for commercial customers.

The facility closed so that OCRRA could meet new regulations issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Those regulations require facilities that accept larger construction demolition and larger municipal waste to handle it inside a building with a roof on top.

When it’s done later this year, the Rock Cut Road Facility will be more than double in size compared to when the project started early last year.

“There has been significant progress here. Even driving by you can tell that this is a massive renovation and expansion,” OCRRA Public Information Officer Kristen Lawton tells NewsChannel 9.

Agency Engineer Cristina Albunio adds, “We evaluated our various sites and what we’re trying to do is expand the site so that we can service all of our commercial customers in one location.”

The facility will have a smaller building for smaller commercial vehicles to dump their waste.

The bigger commercial vehicles will be weighed by driving onto a new scale, then use an automated terminal to make their way onto the site to dispose of their load.

After they pull into the building, the haulers will dump their trash and OCRRA workers will pick it up and move it to the proper container for disposal.

OCRRA will start phasing in commercial customers later this year and early next year.

Even when it does reopen the Rock Cut Road facility will no longer be open to residents to drop off trash and recyclables.

For the time being, those customers will continue to use OCRRA’s Ley Creek Transfer Station.

Lawton says, “There will be another facility to accommodate this, the plans are still in the works so we’ll keep everyone abreast of the changes as they happen.”

OCRRA says both this new residential facility and the renovated and expanded Rock Cut Road facility will be cleaner, quieter and safer for their users and the entire community.

