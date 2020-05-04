OCRRA starting to reopen compost sites

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCRRAs composite sites are ready for home owners and commercial customers to drop off yard waste and buy mulch or compost for landscaping.

The compost sites were closed longer to protect customers and essential staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. They have made some changes to encourage social distancing and limit close contact with others.

The Amboy site off Airport Road is open starting on Monday. The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Jamesville site is opening on Thursday. This site will be open Thursday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A site pass will be required to drop off yard waste or food scraps.