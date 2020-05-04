OCRRA starting to reopen compost sites

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — OCRRAs composite sites are ready for home owners and commercial customers to drop off yard waste and buy mulch or compost for landscaping.

The compost sites were closed longer to protect customers and essential staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. They have made some changes to encourage social distancing and limit close contact with others.

The Amboy site off Airport Road is open starting on Monday. The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Jamesville site is opening on Thursday. This site will be open Thursday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A site pass will be required to drop off yard waste or food scraps.

