ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you needed to get rid of a mattress or your household trash, the Ley Creek Transfer Station has been the place many people have utilized. OCRRA will be closing this location Saturday morning at 11:30.

“Our permit will be expiring in the next year or so,” OCRRA’s Public Information Officer Will Wallak explained. “The next year and a half, two years. In order to apply for a new permit, we need to make a certain amount of upgrades to the site. And in order to do that we need to shut the site down because there’s going to be a lot of construction that we need to do.”

Wallak said they haven’t finalized future plans yet for the ley creek site. Starting Monday, you can bring your household trash and recycling to OCRRA’s Rock Cut Road Transfer Station, which also handles commercial disposal.

“Commerical customers use the facility in the mornings up until mid-afternoon, and then residential customers come in toward the later afternoon into the evenings. We’re going to keep them separate so traffic concerns shouldn’t be an issue,” Wallak said.

There will be no change in fees for residential customers. The only change is there are a few items cannot be accepted at the Jamesville site.

“Because our operating permit at Rock Cut Road is different from here at Ley Creek, are fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, mercury thermostats and mercury thermometers,” Wallak said. You can visit OCRRA’s website to find out where you can dispose of those items.

The Rock Cut Road Transfer Station will begin accepting residential That is open for residential disposal Monday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Here are the hours for Rock Cut Road, once it’s open for residential use:

Monday – Friday 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.