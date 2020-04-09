OCS shares video message of hope to students

(WSYR-TV) — We know it’s been an adjustment with kids home during the day trying to learn from the living room instead of a classroom. Onondaga Central wanted to make sure its students know they are missed with a video.

Schools across the nation are turning on the stadium lights — a symbol to remind students they will be together again.

OCS painted its Positivity Project logo — #OtherPeopleMatter — on the football field filled with encouraging messages to spread kindness and hope.