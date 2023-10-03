(WWTI) – Today is so fetch! Which means today can only be Mean Girls Day.

Mean Girls is an American teen comedy film from 2004, directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. Fey also stars in the film alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer and Amy Poehler. All of which you probably already knew, here’s something you might not know though. The film is partially based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 non-fiction self-help book titled Queen Bees and Wannabes, which explains female high school social cliques and the damaging effects they can have on minds of young girls.

The film has gained recognition and a cult following, becoming a pop-culture phenomenon. Fans have made GIFs and memes of the film and posted them all over various social media sites. If you’re a fan you can celebrate today by indulging in funky activities such as special fitness classes, wearing pink dress code at events and also generating new memes on the day.

The popularity of the film has led to October 3 being recognized, due to this famous scene:

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.” Recalls Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan

“It’s October 3rd,” she replies, too excited about the exchange to recognize how mundane it all was.

Mean Girls is a fun coming of age story but bulling is no joking matter, you can accept Rachel’s Challenge and join the nearly 30,000,000 people around the world who have started a chain reaction of kindness. To join the challenge or learn more you can visit Rachel’s Challenge’s website.

Happy Mean Girls Day!