(WWTI) – Place an apple on their desk and try to behave, today is World Teachers’ Day.

Today is the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. It sets standards for teachers regarding their rights and responsibilities for their initial preparation, further education, recruitment, employment and learning conditions. As the US faces a teacher shortage and some schools across the US are moving to a four day school week, today it might be a good idea to show some much needed appreciation to teaches. Let them know you are thankful for all the work they put in to teaching the children in their care.

“With the theme: ‘Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession,’ we recognize the critical importance of reaffirming the value of the teaching mission. We call upon governments to make teaching a profession of first choice for young people. Above all, we celebrate the work of dedicated teachers around the world who continue to strive every day to ensure that ‘inclusive and equitable quality education’ and the promotion of ‘lifelong learning opportunities for all’ become a reality in every corner of the globe.” UNESCO’s 2020 message

The Food Network has a list of excellent recipes to show your favorite teacher some appreciation.

Simple Sweet Potato Walnut Muffins from Foodlets:

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup walnuts or almonds –OR 1 cup pre-ground nuts or almond meal, walnut meal, etc.

1 large, sweet potato peeled and cut into large chunks

2 eggs

1/2 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoons salt

1 3/4 cups whole wheat flour

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Prepare muffin pan with butter or paper liners. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse nuts until they’re finely ground. (If you’re using ground nuts, just add them after the sweet potatoes have been processed.) Add sweet potato chunks and keep grinding until everything is blended. Add the eggs, which will help the mixture come together. Next add olive oil and vanilla and pulse again. Throw in the dry ingredients and mix only until blended. Fill a muffin pan 3/4 full and bake according to size: regular muffins 20-22 minutes, mini muffins 10-12 minutes.

Quick and Easy Apple Tart:

Ingredients:

1 whole sheet frozen puff pastry (half a 17-ounce package), thawed and cut in half

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 cup brown sugar

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 large apple, cored, halved and sliced, but not peeled

Store-bought caramel sauce, for serving

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Place the puffed pastry rectangles onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Add the sugar, salt and lemon juice to the apples in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Allow to sit for a few minutes. Arrange the apple slices on the pastry rectangles in a straight line, overlapping as you go. (Leave the juices behind in the bowl.) Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove the tarts from the baking sheet immediately and place on a serving platter. Serve with caramel sauce and chopped pecans.

Happy World Teachers’ Day!