October to end on a soggy note in Central New York

While the first three weeks of October in Syracuse was headlined by unseasonably warm weather, the last week of the month is highlighted by damp weather.

Here is what is happening.

The wet weather is being caused by two systems. The first one is low pressure and a frontal system that plagues us from Sunday night into Wednesday with bouts of rain. Since this the short-term issue, check out the details within our main daily weather discussion.

We get a break Thursday with some sun and mild weather before the next system takes aim on Central New York and the Northeast.

The problem is a blocking pattern setting up in the upper atmosphere. A strong area of low pressure at the jet stream level becomes parked over Eastern Canada which slows things down over the lower 48 states. Also, usually when strong high pressure ends up in that part of Canada, low pressure can form in the Southeast United States. This is the case this time and this system, like its predecessor, will be slow to move through the Northeast Friday through Halloween Sunday.

Image Courtesy: Tropical Tidbits

When all is said and done, Central New York could be looking at widespread rain totals of two to three inches for the entire week. While there could be some localized flood issues from our early week rain, major rivers should rise but not flood. We’ll keep you posted as to whether the late week rain poses any problems for us.

Since we have already had a wet October to this point, the additional rain this week at the very least likely makes this October one of the wettest on record in Syracuse. An additional two inches puts us close to our Top 10 wettest and three inches pushes us into the Top Five.