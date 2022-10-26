FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Love Shouldn’t Hurt – End Domestic Violence” is the phrase that Menter Ambulance is standing behind as they recognize and proclaim the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, equating to more than 10 million women and men per year.

To raise awareness, Menter Ambulance employees will be wearing domestic violence awareness shirts while on duty during the month of October.

Domestic violence is something that is personal for Menter Ambulance.

In 2013, Theresa Lynn Moshier, an EMT with Menter Ambulance and a Firefighter with the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department lost her fight with domestic violence. According to Menter Ambulance, she suffered in silence for a painfully long time.

To honor her, in 2014, a fire hydrant in the town of Oswego was painted purple to raise awareness for domestic violence.

This month, the group honored Theresa and all those suffering in silence to bring awareness to domestic violence in the local community by wearing domestic violence awareness shirts while on duty. This year’s theme is “Love Shouldn’t Hurt – End Domestic Violence.” Menter Ambulance

For more information about Menter Ambulance’s efforts to bring awareness to domestic violence, and/or to find out what resources are available to women and men in need, please contact Menter Ambulance’s Public Information Officer, Joseph Provost at 315-592-4145 x.163 or by email at jprovost@menteramb.com.

Menter Ambulance can also be found on Facebook and on the web.