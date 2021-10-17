Off-duty deputy charged with driving while intoxicated, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reported that an off duty Police Department Deputy was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Just before midnight on Saturday, a motorist traveling southbound on 481 called 911 to report a possible intoxicated driver after seeing a pickup truck travelling erratically, officials said.

Deputies patrolling the area located the pickup traveling south on 481 near the Route 298 exit where they conducted a traffic stop.

While investigating the incident, deputies discovered that the driver of the pickup was an off duty deputy who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

The off duty deputy was identified as Kevin Drumm, 38, of Fabius, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Drumm has been a Police Deputy with the office since 2008.

Drumm was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, and unsafe lane change.

Sergeant Jon Seeber said Drumm was held overnight at the Correction Department and was arraigned Sunday morning in Centralized Arraignment Court where he was released on his own recognizances.

The incident remains under investigation.