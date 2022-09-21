SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The department said the deputies were in the Oncenter parking lot when Peters, who’s homeless, approached them in an aggressive manner. They say he was holding a saw and a folding metal tool.

When asked if the deputies were in uniform, a spokesman with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said that they had coats on over their uniforms, but identified themselves as deputies.

The department said Peters used the tool to damage a personal vehicle belonging to one of the deputies.

According to a press release, a 28-year-old deputy was cut in the face with a folding saw while trying to take Peters into custody.

The deputy was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. He’s since been released.

Peters is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.