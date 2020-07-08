Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy charged with DWI after car crash

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Custody Department Deputy has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle while off duty.

Melvin DeJesus Jr. was driving his Nissan southbound on Velasko Road near Country Club Drive when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, sideswiping an SUV.

While investigating the accident, Deputies on the scene noticed DeJesus Jr. appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

DeJesus Jr. was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, aggravated DWI and failure to keep right.

A passenger in DeJesus Jr.’s vehicle and the driver of the SUV both had a minor injuries.

DeJesus Jr., a Custody Deputy with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office since 2009, has been suspended without pay. An internal investigation is ongoing. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Onondaga Court on September 16.