AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While walking, the officer ordered the inmate for a pat frisk up against the wall and the inmate refused multiple times.

NYSCOPBA says the inmate then grabbed the officer by his uniform, threw him to the ground and the back of the officer’s head hit the pavement. Thereafter, the inmate wrapped his arm around the officer’s neck in a chokehold and refused to let go of the officer.

More staff arrived and tried to break the chokehold, but the inmate continued his hold around the officer’s neck until the officer was freed after many attempts of other officers physically breaking the hold.

NYSCOPBA says that the inmate was then put in handcuffs, stopped his aggressive actions and was taken to the infirmary for evaluation.

The officers involved in the incident were taken to the medical facility to have their injuries evaluated and the initial officer who was attacked suffered from multiple bruises and swelling to his eye, head, and face. The officer also had a large bump on the back of his head.

The officer was immediately taken to Auburn Hospital for treatment, according to NYSCOPBA.

Two other officers who assisted during the incident suffered minor swelling and cuts while trying to free the initial officer. Those officers stayed on duty after responding to the incident.

The inmate, who is serving 25 to life after being convicted in Broome County for Murder in the second degree in 2014, is facing disciplinary charges in the incident, according to NYSCOPBA.

“Another unprovoked attack on an officer by an inmate who clearly has no regard for others. This inmate tried to choke the life out of an officer for no reason and he knew there were no consequences for his actions, thanks to the HALT Act,” said Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President. “My heart goes out to this officer, his family, and his brothers and sisters who rushed to his aid. How many more of our members need to suffer before the skyrocketing violence in prisons is addressed? With one full month remaining in the year, we’ve already shattered the yearly number of assaults on officers and there are no signs of it slowing down. HALT has created a new baseline of violence in our facilities and lawmakers like Senator Julia Salazar and Senator David Weprin simply ignore the data and instead push their political agendas. The lawmakers and supporters of the HALT Act should be mandated to wear the blue uniform and walk behind the walls to see how unmanageable they’ve made our prison system. They must be held accountable for their actions until HALT is repealed.”