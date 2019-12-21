Officer attacked in police headquarters recovering, suspect shot and killed says Ithaca Police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – An Ithaca Police Officer is recovering after a knife attack Saturday morning in the police headquarters’ lobby.

The attack happened around 6:30 a.m. according to Ithaca Police Lieutenant John Joly.

The individual has been identified as 57-year-old Michael Decastro.

During the attack, Decastro tried to use a 9 inch butcher knife to injure the officer, but was shot and killed by police.

The injured officer sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a regional medical center. His/her name has not been released.

The Tompkins County District Attorney and the NYS Attorney General’s Office have been contacted and are actively investigating the case, said Lt. Joly.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. The Ithaca Police Department plans to hold a press conference later Saturday.