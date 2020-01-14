Officer Casey Placito named North Syracuse Officer of the Year

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of North Syracuse Police Department has announced their 2019 Police Officer of the year. Officer Casey Placito took home the award this year. 

Police chief William Becker says Officer Placito’s professionalism and commitment in the performance of his duties has been second to none.

Officer Placito was nominated by his supervisors for his work in traffic enforcement, investigative skills, and criminal arrests.

Officer Placito was also responsible for the department’s vehicle fleet. He would routinely come in on his off duty time to address issues with a patrol vehicle.

