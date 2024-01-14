EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The East Rochester Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting on Garfield Street.

According to ERPD, officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area around Garfield Street just after 3:30 p.m.

During a press conference that was held shortly after, the Chief of Police, Michael Brandenburg said that an officer was hospitalized after being struck during an exchange of gunfire in the area. The officer’s bulletproof vest did prevent the bullet from penetrating and the officer is expected to survive, according to Brandenburg.

Officers said the suspect was shot by the officer as well. Chief Brandenburg said the suspect is being treated and has what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation at this time.