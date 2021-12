DOLGEVILLE, NY. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Herkimer County.

On December 24, 2021, at around 2:00 pm, State Police responded to Mers Way in Dolgeville following a report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation determined that during the call, a member of the New York State Police discharged their weapon, striking the suspect.

The individual died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.