Officer taken to hospital following car chase of a stolen vehicle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Police Officer was taken to the hospital following a crash of a stolen vehicle Sunday.

Officers tried stopping Javon Porch after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers recognized Porch as wanted for various other felony-level crimes by another law enforcement agency.

They followed the car for several minutes and during the chase, the stolen vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle on Hillsdale Avenue.

The stolen vehicle continued on and eventually crashed in the 100 block of Fineview Place.

A Syracuse Police Patrol car crashed at the same location and collided with the stolen vehicle.

Porch and another occupant, Demari Neely, tried fleeing from the vehicle but were apprehended.

Porch was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing, and numerous traffic tickets.

Neely was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket.

The officer involved in the crash suffered a leg injury and was later released.