Officers cracking down on violations in work zones

(WSYR-TV) — Individuals should expect to see more police officers at work zones across the state for the rest of the summer.
This is part of Operation Hard Hat, which will help crack down on drivers speeding or not obeying workers guiding traffic with flags.
But, on top of the officers you might see, there are some you won’t. Some officers will be dressed as construction workers to identify vehicles not following the law.
Over 1,000 tickets were issued in last year’s Operation Hard Hat.
