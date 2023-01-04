ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After one suffered from injuries, and another from blood exposure, two officers were treated at outside hospitals following two incidents taking place at Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities.

On December 29, at Elmira Correctional Facility, an officer was going through a routine check at a cell block before an altercation occurred.

When going through the routine check, he was spit on by an inmate from inside a cell. The officer let a supervisor know and a sergeant then responded to the cell block.

The inmate was told to retreat to the back of the cell so that the officer and sergeant could open it and take him to a Special Housing Unit.

At first, the inmate complied and moved to the back of the cell. But when the officer entered the cell, the inmate turned and “punched the officer multiple times in the face,” said the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

The officer then grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground. The inmate then became compliant once more.

He was put into handcuffs and escorted from his cell to the Special Housing Unit.

The inmate is waiting for disciplinary charges.

The officer was who was assaulted was originally treated by medical staff within the facility, and then was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center to be seen further for right eye swelling and pain.

According to NYSCOPBA, the inmate is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in Richmond County in 2022 for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

On December 30, at Five Points Correctional Facility, the second incident took place.

An officer saw two inmates punching each other in the face and body in a cell block. The inmates were asked to stop, but they ignored the command and continued.

An officer sprayed the inmates with pepper spray to prevent the fight from escalating.

Staff then grabbed one inmate and forced him to the wall to separate him from the other. At the wall, the inmate was placed into handcuffs after complying.

However, the second inmate tried to run down the cell block, but an officer grabbed him and placed him in a body hold and he was forced to the floor.

On the floor, the inmate was still fighting back so the officer used forced to control him so he could apply handcuffs. Once the inmate was in handcuffs, he was compliant.

“Both inmates were escorted from the cell block to the infirmary for treatment of several lacerations sustained in their fight. After treatment, both inmates were placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges,” said NYSCOPBA.

One officer suffered knee pain and swelling from the incident. He was treated within the facility.

A second officer at this facility had significant blood exposure from one of the bleeding inmates. He was sent to Geneva Hospital for exposure, and did not return to duty.

“We ended the year like we began, more staff being injured at the hands of violent inmates. 2022 will go down as the most violent years on record, with inmate on staff and inmate on inmate assaults both eclipsing previous highs,” said Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President. “Our elected officials, who just became the highest paid state legislators in the nation, need to start earning their lofty salaries and address the on-going violence. They can begin by immediately repealing or amending the HALT Act, which single handily contributed to the rise in violence. As legislators begin the new session this should be one of their highest priorities. If they cannot accomplish that, then we will have two more years of extreme violence.”