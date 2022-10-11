ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Four officers have sustained multiple injuries after an inmate attacked the staff who were attempting to search him for contraband on Wednesday, October 5.

The inmate was reportedly removed from his cell after making repeated threats to harm himself. Due to these threats, he was escorted by staff to medical for evaluation.

While being examined, the inmate was uncooperative with medical staff leading to the examination concluding early.

The inmate was initially compliant while being escorted to a holding cell to be placed on a suicide watch. However, he became unstable when police took his handcuffs off to do a full body check.

The inmate struck one officer on the left side of his face and continued attacking four other officers inside the cell. He continued to punch and scratch the police as they attempted to restrain him.

The officers managed to place the inmate in a body hold where they forced him to the floor. The inmate kept his arms under his body so officers couldn’t get handcuffs on him, during this time he tried spitting at the officers.

Staff was able to get the inmate’s arms free, finally being able to handcuff him. As leg restraints were applied the inmate was brought to his feet, continuing to spit at the officers. Staff then put a spit guard on him.

While walking to the medical unit for evaluation, the inmate remained extremely hostile, pushing and resisting the officers.

Once a full medical evaluation was complete, the inmate was placed in another cell where he was compliant.

“Our members have remained committed to coming to work each day despite the abundance of challenges and dangers that now exist. Skyrocketing violence, understaffing, mandatory overtime, and unsafe working conditions plague Five Points as well as all state prisons. The disastrous HALT Act has only magnified those issues. The State Legislature needs to admit the HALT legislation has been a complete failure since day one and they need to take immediate action to rectify it. Our members deserve nothing less than their support and to come to work in an environment in which they are subjected to daily violence at the hands of inmates who know there’s absolutely no deterrent for injuring the men and women working inside the walls and fences,” says Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President.

The inmate is currently serving four years for Attempted Arson in the third-degree and Attempted Assault in the second degree in Suffolk County in 2021.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Inc., the four officers sustained multiple injuries including lacerations to the cheek, head and forehead, abrasions to the arms, back pain, wrist and shoulder pain, and a bite to the forearm.

The officers were transported to an outside medical clinic for treatment and did not return to duty.