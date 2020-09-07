Officers involved in Friday morning’s fatal shooting identified

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has released the names of the officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man at a Sunoco Gas Station on Friday morning.

The officers have been identified as Sergeant Jason Wells and Officer Kenneth Sheehan. Both officers serve in the patrol division.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said there was an exchange of gunfire between an armed man, later identified as Steven Smith, 33, and the two police officers. During the encounter, Smith was shot at least once and died at the scene. A weapon was found with Smith.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Chief Buckner said that there were multiple body cameras on officers at the scene.

The case has been turned over to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.