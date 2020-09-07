Officers involved in Friday morning’s fatal shooting identified

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has released the names of the officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man at a Sunoco Gas Station on Friday morning.
The officers have been identified as Sergeant Jason Wells and Officer Kenneth Sheehan. Both officers serve in the patrol division.
Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said there was an exchange of gunfire between an armed man, later identified as Steven Smith, 33, and the two police officers. During the encounter, Smith was shot at least once and died at the scene. A weapon was found with Smith.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, Chief Buckner said that there were multiple body cameras on officers at the scene.
The case has been turned over to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police represent most new six-figure pensions in New York
- Syracuse Football releases depth chart for Week 1 against UNC
- Draft, develop, re-sign; GM Brandon Beane has brought model of sustaining success to Bills
- Cuomo signs legislation requiring plans be made to protect public workers in future health emergencies
- READ: Joe Judge talks roster changes, preparations for week 1
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App