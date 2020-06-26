Officers join together for 22 push-up challenge

(WSYR-TV) — DEC officers joined with those from 15 other agencies across the state to complete the “22 push-ups for 22 days” challenge.
This national challenge raises awareness about the high suicide rates of military combat veterans and law enforcement officers.
The environmental officers volunteered and easily competed the 22 push-ups.
